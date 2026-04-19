Runnin’ Minnesota rivers for spring redhorse

Redhorse are a group of native fish in the sucker family, and there are more than 20 different redhorse species in the United States. Truly a fish of moving waters, their torpedo-shaped bodies are designed for heavy current.

They range from the small and tiny-mouthed black and pealip to big, bruising species like the greater and sicklefin. Some redhorse are federally endangered, and other species are extremely common. In our home state of Minnesota, we have six redhorse species: greater, river, silver, golden, shorthead and black.