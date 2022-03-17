Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 18, 2022

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

In November, state wildlife officers Austin Levering and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Knox and Morrow counties respectively, investigated a hunting without permission complaint reported by a landowner. The landowner’s trail camera had captured images of several individuals dragging a white-tailed buck deer at approximately midnight. Officers Levering and Eldred contacted the suspects at a nearby hunting camp and discovered that the deer was killed illegally and without permission. Officer Levering also discovered other violations of jacklighting and killing deer at night over the past several years by three of the subjects at the camp. Two crossbows and the deer were seized as evidence. The subjects were ordered by Mt. Vernon Municipal Court to pay a combined $7,500 in restitution for the deer, along with court costs.

Several central Ohio wildlife officers and fish management staff attended the annual Columbus fishing expo in February. The three-day event attracts thousands of anglers and is well received by the public. The Ohio Division of Wildlife has a booth at the event where visitors can see replicas of state record fish and staff can provide lots of great information about fishing in Ohio. The officers and staff enjoyed answering questions about fish stocking, regulations, and more, as well as hearing stories about their fishing adventures. For a list of upcoming conservation related events in your area, visit wildohio.gov.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In the summer of 2021, state wildlife officer Austin Dickinson, assigned to Defiance County, received a call about an injured great horned owl. Officer Dickinson responded to the location and was able to locate the owl in a row of trees. The owl could only fly a short distance. Officer Dickinson captured the owl and transported it to Nature’s Nursery Rehabilitation Center in Lucas County for care. After several months of expert care at the center, the owl made a full recovery and was released back to the wild in Defiance County near the location it was first discovered. Anyone who locates an injured or sick wild animal is encouraged to contact their local county wildlife officer for assistance, additional information, and instructions on how best to help the animal.

While on patrol at Mallard Club Wildlife Area in Ottawa County during the waterfowl hunting season, state wildlife investigator Kelsey Brockman, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, heard shots coming from one of the marsh units shortly after shooting time ended at sunset. Investigator Brockman made her way toward the unit and continued to hear gunshots. As she approached, she saw four men, all of whom were shooting at ducks coming in to rest for the night. The last round of shots came 30 minutes after shooting time ended. Investigator Brockman contacted the group, and it was found that two of them had also shot yellowlegs, thinking they were common snipe. Each of the individuals was charged with hunting waterfowl after sunset, and two were charged for taking a game bird during a closed season. All four individuals were found guilty and paid in total $330 in fines and $388 in court costs.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the 2021 youth white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officers Michael Budd and Scott Cartwright, assigned to Tuscarawas and Carroll counties respectively, were patrolling Valley Run Wildlife Area in Carroll County. The officers contacted an individual who was deer hunting with a crossbow. The individual was not wearing hunter orange as required by law, and had not obtained a non-resident hunting license or deer permit. The individual was charged, found guilty in the Carroll County Municipal Court, and ordered to pay $370 in fines and court costs.

In December, state wildlife investigator Jason P. Hadsell, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, was finishing his patrol of Geneva State Park in Ashtabula County when he heard someone calling for help. He saw a woman in distress and holding her face. While walking a trail at the park, the woman tripped and fell on a stick, which lodged into her cheek. Investigator Hadsell asked if he could help administer first aid, to which she accepted. Realizing the severity of the injury, investigator Hadsell summoned an ambulance, keeping the woman calm until paramedics arrived. He also contacted the woman’s family to notify them of the circumstances and followed up with the individual at the hospital to make sure she was OK.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the last two weeks of the 2021-22 south zone duck hunting season, state wildlife officer Cole Tilton, assigned to Scioto County, and wildlife officer supervisor Lee Van Allen patrolled the Scioto County river corridor for waterfowl hunters. The wildlife officers encountered more than 60 waterfowl hunters and wrote several summonses for unplugged shotguns and for not having the correct waterfowl stamps. Many of the waterfowl hunters were pleased to see wildlife officers in the field. Most of the hunters said this past season was good for duck hunting.

While on patrol in Morgan County during the 2021 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Mark Basinger, assigned to Perry County, and wildlife officer supervisor Dan Perko checked a large group of 20 hunters for compliance. One hunter was cited for not having a valid either-sex deer permit. The hunter was cooperative and was advised to purchase an either-sex deer permit before resuming hunting with the group. Later that day in another part of Morgan County, the officers observed the same vehicle and stopped to talk to the hunter. It was the same individual they had talked to earlier in the day, and he had complied with purchasing an either-sex deer permit before going back out to hunt. The hunter paid a waiver of $155 in the Morgan County court for the morning citation.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

While on patrol at Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County, state wildlife officer Brad Turner heard several pistol shots coming from the woods. Officer Turner located two men with pistols shooting at targets stapled to a tree. Officer Turner explained to the men why they were not allowed to shoot pistols on the wildlife area, and that they needed to go to a designated range. Officer Turner issued them summons in Eaton Municipal Court where they paid $145 in fines.

Ohio’s National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual Wildlife Officer of the Year award was recently presented to state wildlife officer Jason Keller. Officer Keller is assigned to Warren County and is also handler to K-9 Scout. Officer Keller has a strong working relationship with local National Wild Turkey Federation chapters. He received the award at the National Wild Turkey Federation state chapter banquet and at the national convention in Nashville, Tenn.