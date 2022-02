Overall deer harvest drops significantly in Illinois

DNR finally released harvest figures for the 2021-22 Illinois deer season and, as expected, the numbers were down.

A total of 147,004 deer were taken, down significantly from the 162,752 harvested in 2020-2021.

Bowhunters took 67,637 deer during the archery season, a surprise after the record 75,106 taken during the 2020-21 archery season.

