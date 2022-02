Angler gets paid $61K in a year for catching non-native fish

(www.usgs.gov)

The Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program pays people for catching pikeminnows on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

One Washington state angler made a whopping $61,000 this past year – and next year, there’s an opportunity to make even more in the bid to reduce the numbers of these fish, which are voracious eaters and reportedly consume millions of young salmon and steelhead every year.

