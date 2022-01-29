Outdoor News Radio – January 29, 2022: SHOT revisited

Kicking off the show this week, Outdoor News Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss some personnel changes at the state Legislature, specifically the forthcoming retirement of Bill Ingebrigtsen, and Jamie Becker Finn’s decision to leave the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. Outdoor News Director of Sales and Marketing Phil Frebault spends a segment with Rob recapping last week’s Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, which he and Rob both attended. Then a young wildlife photographer from Maine, Steven Ditzler, joins Rob to talk about his experience shooting images of the remarkable Steller’s sea eagle that has been hunting and flying along the East Coast. (See The Birdchick blog at www.outdoornews.com for images.) Tim Lesmeister and Rob talk one last time about SHOT, plus Patrick Durkin’s interview with The Meateater’s Steven Rinella.