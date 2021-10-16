Outdoor News Radio – October 16, 2021: Pheasant-hunting forecast, bowhunting tactics

It’s pheasant opener weekend in Minnesota and South Dakota, so expect some solid forecasting from this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. In addition, Tony Peterson drops in to talk late-October bowhunting tactics. Tim Spielman shares insight into a minor Minnesota walk-in areas kerfuffle as well as chatter about CWD and EHD in white-tailed deer. There’s lots of GOAT talk – mountain and “greatest of all time” anglers – with Tim Lesmeister, plus a discussion over host and managing editor Rob Drieslein’s recent column on black bears expanding in the so-called driftless area bluff country of southeast Minnesota, western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and northwestern Illinois.