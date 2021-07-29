Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – July 30, 2021

SEASON DATES

Aug. 1: Reserved waterfowl hunt application period begins

Aug. 1: Crow season opens

Aug. 1: Fall wild turkey permit application period ends

Aug. 15: Antlerless deer permit application period ends

Aug. 28: Reserved waterfowl hunt application period ends

Sept. 1: Teal hunting season opens

Sept. 1: Candaa goose season opens

Sept. 8: Bear season opens in Upper Peninsula

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Aug. 21: PF MI State Council Banquet, 1 p.m., Capital Area Sportsman’s League. For more info call Ben Beaman, 313-418-4341.

Sept. 11: WTU Hesperia Area Banquet, 5 p.m., Christ the King, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald, 231-450-2162.

Sept. 16: WTU Kalkaska Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kalkaska. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Sept. 22: WTU Petoskey Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Emmet County Community Building, Petoskey. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Sept. 25: WTU Ruby Creek Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation Club, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 5: WTU Allegan Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Silo, Allegan. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 16: WTU Kaleva Area Chapter Buck Fever Night, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

Oct. 16: WTU White River Chapter Buck Fever Night Out, 5 p.m., Rothbury Community Center. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Shows

Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Perch Point Conservation Club. For more info call Harry Williams, 810-278-5630.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club Events, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sun.: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon.

Tues.: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Fri.: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

* * *

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club, 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, Mi, 48881.

Tues: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Shooting Sports

Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Every Wed.: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc. 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thurs: 3-Dusk.

Saturday: 10-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-Dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

Skeet & Trap:

Mon: 5-8:30 p.m.

Thurs: 5-8:30 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

CMP, PRS22, Action Pistol Events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thurs. Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Every Tuesday. Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tues: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsmans Club, Schedule of Events. For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

* * *

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club, 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, 616-642-9800.

Every Tues. 5:00 p.m. till Dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.: Open Trap & Skeet Shooting.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

* * *

Dundee Sportsmans Club shoot schedule. DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

\Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc. meets every 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m.,Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets every 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Metro-West Steelheaders, meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.