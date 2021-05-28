Wild Turkey Sous Vide Tikka Masala

Recipe contributed by Ryan and Emily Long

Yes, you can purchase Tikka Masala, but as Ryan and Emily Long- contributors to Harvesting Nature and YouTubers under The Way We Hunt brand – discovered, a homemade version is not difficult, and is well worth the effort.

With Sous Vide becoming mainstream in the kitchen these days, and the popularity of pellet grills for home chefs to transform their harvest, you’ll find this recipe packs a ton of flavor by combining those processes together with a sauce with flavor that is over the top. Serve your prepared turkey on a bed of basmati rice with a side of warm pita bread and enjoy!

Sous Vide Ingredients:

2 turkey breasts

Salt

2 springs fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons butter

Directions for preparing turkey:

Salt the turkey breasts on both sides. Add butter and rosemary sprigs to each breast. Seal in airtight bag and Sous Vide for 3 hours at 145°.

Pour liquid from bag into a bowl and save. Put turkey on a pellet grill (we recommend using a Recteq) on lowest setting for 1 hour to smoke the meat. Using liquid in bowl, baste turkey breasts every 15 minutes. Leave Rosemary sprigs on breasts while smoking.

Pull the turkey meat off the smoker, remove rosemary, and let rest for 5 minutes before cutting into bite size pieces.

Prepare sauce while turkey is in the smoker.

Masala Paste Ingredients

• 2 onions

• 5 cloves garlic

• 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, crushed

• 3 tablespoon garam masala

• 1 tablespoon Chili powder

• 1 tablespoon turmeric

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 teaspoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (more if you want it hot)

• a small pile of cilantro stems

• juice of one lemon

___________________________________________________

Sauce ingredients to mix with Masala Paste

• 1 – 14 oz can of coconut milk

• 1 1/2 cups of tomato puree

• ½ cup of broth (your choice of chicken/ vegetable)

• Another 2 teaspoons of salt

2 tablespoons oil

Prepared basmati rice and pita bread for serving

Directions for preparing sauce:

Combine “paste” ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. To make the sauce, put about 2 tablespoons of oil into a pan and heat, then add ¼ cup of the masala paste and mix around until fragrant.

Cook and stir occasionally for about 5 minutes. Add tomato puree and broth and mix around until a deep red color and simmer for 7-10 minutes. Mix in the coconut milk and simmer for at least 10 minutes, longer if you want a thicker masala.

Add 1.5 lbs. of prepared turkey breast to pan on stovetop. Gently blend with the tikka masala sauce and simmer for 10 minutes or until sauce is heated thoroughly.

Serve over prepared basmati rice.

About the contributors: Ryan and Emily Long are Oklahoma residents that have hunted and fished all over. They are contributors to Harvesting Nature, and their up-and-coming YouTube Page, “The Way We Hunt”, depicts a conglomerate of hunting, fishing, hunt training, product reviews, and wild game cooking. They are passionate about cooking with the game meat they have harvested and making memories that will last a lifetime. In a recent video, they take us along on their taste test in preparing Wild Turkey Sous Vide Tikka Masala recipe with a homemade Tikka Masala and a store-bought Tikka Masala. The video shows you the steps on crafting this flavorful dish,and reveals which version won out. https://harvestingnature.com/2021/01/25/wild-turkey-sous-vide-tikka-masala/