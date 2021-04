Lake of the Woods walleye population in danger?

(Lake of the Woods Tourism)

Walleyes in trouble on Lake of the Woods? How can that be? Well, that’s the word, at least on the Ontario side of the big lake.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has revealed that the Lake of the Woods walleye population is in danger and that its current fisheries are not sustainable, spelling serious trouble for the local economy.

