Pennsylvania bill would create a 3-day nonresident deer hunting license

Harrisburg — Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, wrote a memo to his colleagues in the state Senate on June 3 that he intends to introduce a bill that would create a three-day hunting license that nonresidents could use during the opening three days of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season.

The license would cost $30. To hunt in Pennsylvania now, people need to buy a general hunting license. A license costs $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.

Laughlin called his yet-to-be-introduced legislation a “Home for the Holidays” bill because rifle deer season opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Pennsylvania’s deer season is one of the commonwealth’s most cherished outdoor traditions, drawing hunters from across the nation who wish to experience our abundant wildlife resources and hunting heritage,” Laughlin wrote in the Senate memo.

“Many former Pennsylvania residents, family members visiting from out of state, and traveling sportsmen are interested in participating during the opening days of deer season but are discouraged by the cost of purchasing a full nonresident hunting license for such a limited hunting opportunity.“

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The bill will provide an affordable and practical option for short-term visitors while generating revenue for the Game Commission to support wildlife management and conservation efforts, Laughlin added.

The opening days of deer season bring significant economic activity to rural communities through spending on lodging, restaurants, fuel, sporting goods and other local businesses, Laughlin noted.

“By expanding access for nonresident hunters during this peak period, we can encourage tourism, support small businesses and strengthen local economies,” he wrote.

A Game Commission spokesman said agency leaders were not ready to say if they support the proposal.