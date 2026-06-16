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Pennsylvania bill would create a 3-day nonresident deer hunting license

Sen. Dan Laughlin called his yet-to-be-introduced legislation a “Home for the Holidays” bill because rifle deer season opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. (Stock photo)

Harrisburg — Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, wrote a memo to his colleagues in the state Senate on June 3 that he intends to introduce a bill that would create a three-day hunting license that nonresidents could use during the opening three days of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season.

Sen. Dan Laughlin

The license would cost $30. To hunt in Pennsylvania now, people need to buy a general hunting license. A license costs $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.

Laughlin called his yet-to-be-introduced legislation a “Home for the Holidays” bill because rifle deer season opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Pennsylvania’s deer season is one of the commonwealth’s most cherished outdoor traditions, drawing hunters from across the nation who wish to experience our abundant wildlife resources and hunting heritage,” Laughlin wrote in the Senate memo.

“Many former Pennsylvania residents, family members visiting from out of state, and traveling sportsmen are interested in participating during the opening days of deer season but are discouraged by the cost of purchasing a full nonresident hunting license for such a limited hunting opportunity.“

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The bill will provide an affordable and practical option for short-term visitors while generating revenue for the Game Commission to support wildlife management and conservation efforts, Laughlin added.

The opening days of deer season bring significant economic activity to rural communities through spending on lodging, restaurants, fuel, sporting goods and other local businesses, Laughlin noted.

“By expanding access for nonresident hunters during this peak period, we can encourage tourism, support small businesses and strengthen local economies,” he wrote.

A Game Commission spokesman said agency leaders were not ready to say if they support the proposal.

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2 thoughts on “Pennsylvania bill would create a 3-day nonresident deer hunting license”

  1. Greg Levengood

    Absolutely ridiculous! It’s only being done by this PGC lapdog to pad the numbers for falling hunting license sales in Pennsyvania. It’s also an insult to those of us who hunt out-of-state and are met with license fees that make this laughable.

    Also, his comment, “By expanding access for nonresident hunters during this peak period, we can encourage tourism, support small businesses and strengthen local economies,” is the peak of hypocrisy! Tourism, small businesses and local economies are of no concern to him when it comes to keeping the First Day of Buck Season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving instead of moving it back to Monday.

    Reply

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