Pennsylvania completes projects at Delaware Canal park

Lumberville, Pa. — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited Delaware Canal State Park in Bucks County on May 22 to highlight two recently completed critical infrastructure projects.

More than $6 million in combined investments helped rebuild stronger, more resilient versions of the Lumberville Aqueduct and the High Falls Sub Canal Culvert, improving long-term climate resiliency and expanding safe outdoor recreation opportunities.

Both structures were severely damaged during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021.

“The Delaware Canal is a treasured historic and recreational corridor, and these investments help ensure it will be enjoyed for generations,” said Secretary Dunn.

“Along its 60-mile route, the canal connects many communities that care deeply about this landscape. Restoring and improving these structures strengthens resiliency, protects our heritage, and supports the outdoor experiences people love.”

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Completion of the Lumberville Aqueduct and the High Falls Sub-Canal Culvert reconnects two sections of the 58.9-mile Delaware Canal Towpath, part of a larger trail network that includes the D&L Trail.

Visitors now can enjoy continuous travel along this historic and scenic regional trail corridor.

The Lumberville Aqueduct project totaled $3.7 million. In 2021, Tropical Storm Ida destroyed the aqueduct’s center supportive pier when powerful water flowing from the Paunacussing Creek surged toward the Delaware River.

Although the structure was already under design for replacement, the storm accelerated the project. For public safety, DCNR completed an emergency removal of the damaged structure shortly after the storm.

DCNR then worked closely with design consultants to determine the most climate resilient solution, resulting in a completely new aqueduct that spans the creek without a center pier. Funding came from Key93, Oil and Gas Lease Fund, and ARPA with reimbursement from FEMA. The restored Lumberville Aqueduct Pedestrian Bridge has reopened to trail users and is already receiving enthusiastic support from the public for improving safety, trail continuity, and overall visitor experience.

The High Falls SubCanal Culvert project was completed at a cost of $2.7 million. Located in Upper Black Eddy, this structure failed when High Falls Creek overtopped during Tropical Storm Ida, causing a major breach of the canal towpath.

The structure had been repaired multiple times over the years, but the severity of Ida made full replacement necessary. DCNR worked with design consultants to develop a new sub-canal culvert capable of withstanding future storm events.

The work restored the creek crossing, stabilized the canal banks, and rebuilt the towpath. Funding came from Key93 with reimbursement from FEMA. Work to refill the canal in this area is ongoing.

Delaware Canal State Park stretches nearly 60 miles between Easton and Bristol, following a historic towpath beside the Delaware River.

Located within the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the park features a preserved canal, a 50-acre pond miles of river shoreline, and 11 islands including the Loors Island, Whippoorwill Island, Old Sow Island, and Hendricks Island.

From riverside views to farm fields to historic towns, visitors experience an ever-changing landscape along the corridor. A walk along the park’s towpath is a direct connection to American history.

The Delaware Canal is the only remaining continuously intact canal of the early and mid-19th century towpath era.

Completed in 1832, it connected with the Lehigh Navigation System at Easton, helping fuel the growth of the anthracite coal industry and supporting commerce throughout Philadelphia, New York and the eastern seaboard.