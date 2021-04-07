You can help shape deer hunting in Wisconsin

You can get involved in local deer management decisions and weigh in on the 2021 Deer Season. (Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR today announced the public is invited to weigh in on recommendations beginning April 12 for the 2021 county-level antlerless deer harvest goals and the 2021 white-tailed deer hunting season structure.

Now is the chance to share your thoughts on the preliminary recommendations provided by County Deer Advisory Councils (CDAC) for the 2021 deer hunting season structure. Anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences can submit comments online April 12-25. The online input tool for public comment will be available on April 12 on the DNR’s CDAC webpage.

Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county. Each CDAC is made up of representatives from different interest groups that provide recommendations to the DNR on deer management within their county.

Councils work with local DNR staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.

To view each county’s recommendations, click here.

After the public comment period closes on April 25, CDACs will reconvene between May 3-7 to consider the feedback and determine their final recommendations for the 2021 deer hunting season. All CDAC meetings are open to the public and will be held virtually via Zoom. Find the most current information on meeting structure, dates and times on the DNR’s CDAC webpage.