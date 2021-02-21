Wisconsin DNR denied in court appeal to prevent wolf season

Wisconsin’s Feb. 22-28 wolf season will take place after all, following an appellate court decision late Friday afternoon (Feb. 19) that rejected the DNR/Department of Justice appeal.

“We are pleased Wisconsin hunters can participate in a lawful gray wolf hunt this month. It is not up to state agencies to decide when to follow the directives in state law,” said Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel at Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), the group that filed the original lawsuit on behalf of Hunter Nation in Jefferson County Circuit Court earlier this month.

The wolf tag application process is now open and continues through Saturday, Feb. 20, closes at midnight. Results of a drawing for 4,000 permits will be available on Feb. 22. Those drawn for tags may then begin hunting and trapping as soon as they buy their $49 license and print their carcass tag.