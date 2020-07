This $1,000 tagged walleye was a long-distance swimmer

Up to 96 $1,000 tagged walleye are still available in the Pend Oreille system. Plus, any angler who submits a walleye head is entered in to monthly drawings for $100 prizes.

An Idaho fisherman won $1,000 after catching a reward-tagged walleye in the Lake Pend Oreille Angler Incentive Program. It’s the fourth $1,000 walleye to be caught in the program. But the real eye-opener was the distance this walleye traveled after being tagged in February. For the complete story, click here.