Meet our newest Taste of the Wild contributor.

A bestselling cookbook author – she is best known as the founder and creative force behind GardenBetty.com, a leading home/garden and adventure/recreation site in the outdoor living sphere. Linda Ly’s joy is helping people become a little more self-sufficient at home and experience the beauty of the outdoors, from growing their own food and raising backyard chickens to discovering new trails and cooking in the wild. She wrote the highly acclaimed The New Camp Cookbook, as well as The Backyard Fire Cookbook and The No-Waste Vegetable Cookbook. Linda lives on an urban homestead in Bend, Oregon, with her family and a flock of chickens, where she attempts to craft a more sustainable and simple life… though anyone who tends a homestead knows it’s anything but simple!

Follow Linda Ly/ Garden Betty #thebackyardfirecookbook

Facebook

Twitter @gardenbetty

Instagram

Pinterest