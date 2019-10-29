Andreoff Wildlife Area to host controlled hunts for beginners

(Photo courtesy of Bob “Greenie” Grewell)

Forest, Ohio — The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife is wasting no time in putting one of its newest purchases to good use.

The Andreoff Wildlife Area in Hardin County was purchased by the Division of Wildlife and dedicated earlier this month. The 583-acre wildlife area was just dedicated on Oct. 5, and the Division of Wildlife plans to put the wildlife area to use right away.

Special controlled hunting opportunities are now available to Ohio residents at Andreoff.

Hunts are available to those who have never hunted or harvested the pursued species in mentor-style hunts for deer, waterfowl, and pheasants. Additional waterfowl hunts are available for veteran hunters.

Registration for all hunts takes place on a first-come, first-served basis, and open on Nov. 1 at https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration. The person who is hunting during the mentor-style hunt is required to be designated at the time of registration. Each successful applicant will receive a permit, instructions and map of the area via email.

Those who register for the mentored hunts as a mentor and mentee are required to meet the following:

“Learn to” (recruitment) hunts:

Mentor: A person who is at least 21 years of age and applies for a “learn to” hunt for an opportunity to teach a learner to hunt. Mentors are required to be fully licensed for the species they are applying to hunt, and must have purchased an Ohio hunting license, Ohio deer permit, Ohio turkey permit, or Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, respectively, for more than three consecutive years.

Learner (Mentee): A person learning to hunt alongside a mentor.

To qualify for a deer, turkey, or waterfowl hunt, learners must not have held an Ohio deer permit, Ohio turkey permit, or Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, respectively, for more than three consecutive years, or registered a deer or turkey harvest as a landowner within the last three years. To qualify for all other species, learners must not have held an Ohio hunting license or an Ohio apprentice hunting license for more than three consecutive years.

Any questions regarding hunt eligibility or registration can be directed to Jaron Beck at 419-429-8324.

Access to the wildlife area is restricted to permitted parties only. Those wishing to visit the wildlife area without a permit for wildlife viewing may do so on the first and third Sundays of each month, unless otherwise posted. For more information, call the Wildlife District Two Office at 419-424-5000.