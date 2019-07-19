Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame seeks funding to stay open

Construction has greatly hindered access to the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame this summer, typically a busy time for visitors. (Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame)

A fishing hall-of-famer has stepped up in the bid to keep the doors open at the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame.

According to a July 17 post on the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame Facebook page, legendary angler Gary Roach – Mr. Walleye, a member of the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame – donated a fishing trip for two. It will go to the winner of a drawing among those who donated more than $100 to keep the Little Falls fishing landmark open.

Major road construction on State Highway 27, which runs in front of the building and provides the main access, started June 14 – just before Father’s Day, which is traditionally one of its busiest weekends. That has resulted in a huge decrease in traffic and “summer tourism is at an all-time low and we need your help and we can’t do it without you,” according to a Museum and Fishing Hall of Fame news release July 12 asking for financial assistance. Without that summer tourism business, it’s facing a $35,000 deficit, the news release said, and the possibility of closing.

Donations can be made by phone at 320-616-2011, mail or in person at 304 West Broadway, Little Falls, MN 56345, or via GoFundMe or PayPal. More information also can be found on the Museum and Fishing Hall of Fame Facebook page.