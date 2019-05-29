Three Bean Red Chili With Game Meat

By Outdoor News Contributor, Tim Kraskey of Maple Grove, MN

Copyright protected image_iStock

It’s the time of year when you’re likely spending more time outside and having a meal that doesn’t require a lot of babysitting once you’ve got it in the pot is a great way to use that game meat you’ve got stashed in the freezer from last fall. Plus, thanks to a nice depth that comes from the addition of a bottle of robust beer and the smoky attributes of bacon and paprika, you’ll find this chili handles reheating exceptionally well. We think it may just be even better the second time around!

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ lbs. Elk, Buffalo, Venison (Ground or cut into small pieces)

4-6 stripes of bacon, chopped

1 full bodied or dark beer

1 large onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

3 ribs of celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped (optional)

1 cup of beef stock

1 15 oz. can kidney or chili beans, drained

1 15 oz. can pinto beans, drained

1 15 oz. can black beans, drained

2 14.5 oz. cans stewed tomatoes with juice

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (More for hotter)

2-3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

DIRECTIONS

In an 8-quart stock or large pot on medium-high heat render bacon for until bacon is crisp. Remove bacon pieces and save fat. Add, the meat and cook until mostly brown, stirring occasionally. About, 6-8 minutes.

Add, onion, pepper, celery and Jalapeno and sauté for about 5 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Add, garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

Drain fat and most of the liquid in the pot at this point.

Return to heat and add the beer. Cook until liquid reduces in half. After liquid has reduced, lower heat to low.

Add, beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, spices, Worcestershire sauce and beef stock. Cook on low heat for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally. Beans at this point should have softened.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-10 before serving.

