More emphasis on CWD highlights changes as finalized deer management plan unveiled

(Minnesota DNR)

St. Paul — An increased emphasis on chronic wasting disease is one of a handful of changes that were included in the finalized Minnesota White-Tailed Deer Management Plan, which the DNR rolled out this week.

The plan, Minnesota’s first strategic deer-management plan, is the culmination of more than a year and a half of work involving members of a DNR-picked advisory committee and DNR staff.

On Monday, the DNR made the final version of the plan available to committee members, just a few minutes before a conference call with them to review the changes – which Leslie McInenly, the DNR’s acting wildlife populations and programs manager, said were “not huge, substantive changes.”

The biggest thing that’s likely to come from the plan is an increased effort the DNR will be making to engage the public, both with area office open houses that will start up in August (to give the public a chance to interact with area wildlife managers) and a new committee the DNR intends to convene that will stay on top of deer-management issues. The committee process isn’t the same as the existing deer populations goal-setting process that is scheduled to start anew next year.

