Commission defers spending reduction, stockings to continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. – At its quarterly business meeting earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Board of Commissioners deferred its decision from last fall to reduce spending by $2 million beginning in July 2018, based on a commitment by key members of the General Assembly to work toward providing additional revenue in the new legislative session.

“The closure of hatcheries and potential reductions in trout and other stockings that were slated to begin this month have been deferred and will be revisited at our spring meeting,” said Board President Eric Hussar.

“The price of a general fishing license was last increased in 2005, while license sales continue to decline and expenses continue to grow,” added PFBC Executive Director John Arway. “I am pleased that the General Assembly acknowledges the Commission’s need for additional revenue to keep our Commonwealth waters protected and managed.”

“We appreciate and commend the Commission for taking this action to keep hatcheries open and maintain the current levels of fish production and stocking our anglers expect,” Reps. Keith Gillespie (R-York) and Bryan Barbin (D-Cambria/Somerset) said in a combined statement.

— Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission