Outdoor Insights: Minnesota bill again introduced to eliminate shotgun zone during deer season

RIFLES. Outdoor News devotes lot of space to legislative bills that never become law.

In my view, it’s important to report on new legislation because it gives the public an opportunity to understand who is introducing what at the State Capitol. In 2022, we had a bill that almost became law that would have allowed rifles statewide for deer hunting, contingent on county board approval. Like almost everything during the 2022 session, that bill ended up on the cutting room floor, so with the new biennium kicking off last month, the rifles-statewide concept starts from scratch.

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, last week introduced HF864, a bill that would eliminate the shotgun zone during the firearms deer season. In a phone interview, Heintzeman said he knows the idea is controversial. (A regular Outdoor News reader, he saw the many letters to the editor on the issue last year.)

He said he wants to continue the conversation on the issue, even though he recognizes that legislative leadership has changed in 2023. Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, who chairs the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy committee, was noncommittal on whether he would give the bill a hearing. Hansen is focused on other priorities early in the session, including the new CWD legislation and the DNR budget.

DNR Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier said the agency is neutral on the concept right now and wants to review any bill that emerges. From the agency’s viewpoint, there is no management or biological reason not to allow rifles, and coyote hunters use many of the same cartridges now in southern Minnesota. But the DNR recognizes that some citizens view it as a public safety issue, even if removing the shotgun zone would simplify hunting regulations.

SE CWD. Scrutinizing the chronic wasting disease data from 2020-23 hunter sampling, there’s some good news and bad news. The good news: CWD has not expanded much statewide the past year. The bad news? Where we have CWD, we’re finding more positives.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, sampling in CWD disease management zone deer permit areas turned up 27 more positives with one suspect. That’s out of 6,374 samples across a vast area from the south-metro to southeast Minnesota, and it represents less than a half-percent positivity rate. A few more could turn up this winter as the DNR wraps up its targeted culling around some hot spots.

View a map of the CWD positives in the southeast, however, and it’s tough to be upbeat, especially for yours truly who hunts DPA 646, where six more positives popped up this past fall. Since 2010, the state has had 198 wild deer test positive, mostly in the southeast. There are two clear areas – one in Winona County and one in Fillmore County – that continue to slowly expand, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t overlap in a few years. And for the first time, two positives appeared in southern Houston County, both bucks.

Erik Hildebrand, DNR wildlife health specialist, talked me off the ledge a little on Monday. Yes, when you look at a map of the southeast and see all the positives tagged, it looks bad. But apparent prevalence rates in those areas remain less than 1%.

Hunters killed 173,000-plus deer last fall, and just over two dozen of them had CWD, which makes it very rare event. And he’s convinced that the targeting culling and hunting pressure in the hot zones are slowing CWD’s spread in Minnesota.

“We’re seeing some spread, but we’re holding it back,” he said.

“If we just let nature take its course, it would go up exponentially. We’re using targeted surgical strikes to combat this.”