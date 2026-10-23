Striking photo of gray fox wins Ohio Legacy Stamp

Columbus — An eye-catching photo of a gray fox was selected as the featured image for the 2027 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced that the photo, taken by Todd Hawkins of Marietta, was selected from a field of 99 wildlife images.

Hawkins’ gray fox photo, taken in Washington County, was chosen as the winner of the 18th annual legacy stamp photo contest based on originality, composition, technical excellence, and overall beauty. The theme of this year’s competition was mammals.

Diana Yatson, of Strongsville, earned second place with a photo of a river otter pair, and Troy Nemitz, of Milan, won third place with a red fox photo.

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The gray fox is a carnivore found in Ohio’s forested regions. This species has a salt-and-pepper-colored coat and a distinctive black tip on its tail that helps separate the gray fox from the related red fox, which has a white-tipped tail. The gray fox also has a unique ability to climb trees. Gray foxes typically eat a variety of small mammals but also consume insects, birds, eggs, fruits, and nuts.

Buying an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp is a way for people to directly contribute to future management of Ohio’s wildlife, according to ODNR. Purchase of the $15 stamp also includes a commemorative card. Each year, the stamp features a different species of Ohio’s diverse wildlife.

Supporters can purchase the 2027 legacy stamp, featuring the gray fox, beginning Monday, March 1, 2027. The 2026 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, which showcases a killdeer, is available now for purchase online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting or fishing licenses, and on the HuntFish OH mobile app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.

All stamp proceeds go to wildlife conservation, with most benefiting species of greatest conservation need through the Wildlife Diversity Fund. This fund supports habitat restoration, wildlife and habitat research projects, creation of free wildlife educational materials, as well as efforts to restore and conserve endangered and threatened species. In addition, $1 from every stamp sold goes to the Southern Wings program, which protects the overwintering habitats of Neotropical migratory birds that pass through Ohio.