New York’s Salmon River anglers make the most of low water levels

The dry, hot summer experienced by much of Upstate New York has left its mark on the fall salmon runs in tributaries of Lake Ontario, with the State Department of Environmental Conservation closing a section of the iconic Salmon River to anglers and at least one guide saying he is sitting the salmon run out because of the conditions.

The DEC closed the popular Fly Fishing Only section of the Salmon River in the Oswego County Town of Altmar on September 14 through October 31 out of concern that low, warm water conditions could impact salmon egg collection.