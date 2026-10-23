Mike Raykovicz: Invasive spotted lanternfly something to worry about for New York

This past July I was working at our local Sportsman’s Club preparing the grounds for an evening of skeet shooting. It’s not a big job: just open the clubhouse and security gate, ready the high and low trap houses, and collect and deposit the money taken in from the evening shooters. Members do it on a rotating volunteer basis, and the system works well.

As I descended the stairs after opening the high skeet house, I noticed what could be serious trouble hanging on the house wall. It was an unmistakable Spotted Lanternfly and the first one I ever saw in the Southern Tier.