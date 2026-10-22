Vermont holding antlerless-only muzzleloading hunt

New York is not the only Northeastern state attempting to boost its antlerless deer harvest. In Vermont, a four-day antlerless-only muzzleloading hunt will take place Oct. 29-Nov. 1. The season is only for those hunters who received an antlerless deer hunting permit.

Vermont’s regular deer season is Nov. 14–29 and is followed by a two-week muzzleloading season, which both allow for permits to also be used. Hunters must report deer they harvest during the muzzleloader seasons within 48 hours either online or in person at a big game reporting station.

Deer must be field-dressed prior to reporting, and a hunter must take a warden to the kill site of a deer if requested by the warden. – Vermont F&W

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