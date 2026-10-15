Commentary: Minnesota Duck group responds to column about Citizen’s Conservation Advisory Council

Commissioner Sarah Strommen’s recent column in Outdoor News is worth reading carefully – not because it argues against the Citizens’ Conservation Advisory Council, but because it inadvertently explains, in precise institutional language, exactly why we need one.

Her piece is gracious and well-intentioned.

She acknowledges that Minnesotans should have a meaningful voice in fish and wildlife management. She points with pride to the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee – the FWAC – as the vehicle for that voice.