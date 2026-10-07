Minnesota Mixed Bag: Zebra mussels confirmed in Traverse, two other state lakes

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Traverse Lake, near Browns Valley in Traverse County.

A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to equipment that had been pulled from the lake for the season. A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed zeebs attached to the property owner’s dock and boat lift and found them attached to rocks at the Traverse County Park, three miles from the initial report.

Because Traverse Lake borders South Dakota, the Minnesota DNR has been in contact with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks about this aquatic invasive species infestation.

The DNR also confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species in Sauer Lake, near Detroit Lakes in Becker County, and Eleventh Crow Wing Lake, near Akeley in Hubbard County. At Sauer Lake, a lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to a boat being removed from the lake for the season. A DNR invasive species specialist found zeebs at the Sauer Lake public water access, about 300 feet from the location of the initial report.

At Eleventh Crow Wing Lake, Hubbard County staff contacted the DNR after a county watercraft inspector found the invasive mussels on a boat being removed from the lake for the season. DNR invasive species staff found additional zeebs at the public water access.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

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Outdoor Insights: Beast of a marathoner runs 26.2 miles (8,390 rods) with a canoe

First deer for 22-year-old archer is a rarity in Minnesota — a 10-pointer still in velvet

EARLY ANTLERLESS AND YOUTH DEER HUNTING SEASONS RUN OCT. 15-18

St. Paul, Minn. — Minnesota offers an opportunity for experienced deer hunters to share their knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10-17 during the statewide youth deer season Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18. Youth hunters or their adults should buy licenses early. Youth hunters use a standard license for youth deer season – the same deer license they use for other deer seasons such as regular firearms, archery or muzzleloader.

The bag limit is one either sex deer. If the youth is hunting in an early antlerless area, he or she may take up to three antlerless deer with the correct licenses. Youth may not take antlerless deer in permit areas designated bucks-only.

The early antlerless-only deer season coincides with youth deer season from Oct. 15-18. Both adult and youth hunters can participate in early antlerless season in DPAs 213, 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 240, 277, 341, 601, 605, 642, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 685.

PUBLIC INVITED TO WMA EVENT IN RICE COUNTY ON OCT. 9

Northfield, Minn. — The public may attend a new public hunting land dedication in Rice County at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, as part of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. The ceremony celebrates a 101-acre island added in 2025 to the Circle Lake Wildlife Management Area in Rice County between Northfield, Faribault and Lonsdale.

Onsite parking will not be available at the WMA. Instead, participants should park at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault by 3:45 p.m. and board a bus to travel to the site. The event will end around 5:30 p.m., and attendees will then be bused back.

“With the acquisition of the island on Circle Lake and associated habitat enhancements taking place on the main unit, the property will provide excellent hunting opportunities for a variety of wildlife game species, including pheasants, waterfowl, deer and turkeys,” said Joe Stangel, Minnesota DNR southern region wildlife manager.

The Circle Lake WMA consists of 262 acres in total, including the island and a mainland tract off the northwest arm of the lake. The Minnesota DNR acquired the mainland tract in 2017 and the island in 2025, both with the assistance of Trust for Public Land.

USA CLAY TARGET LEAGUE LAUNCHES NEW YOUTH CLUB LEAGUE

Eagan, Minn. — The USA Clay Target League announced on Tuesday the launch of the USA Youth Club Clay Target League, a new clay target program developed to allow students in grades 6-12 to participate on youth group and local club teams that exist outside of the traditional educational system.

Since its beginnings in 2001, the USA Youth League has seen nearly 150,000 students participate on more than 2,100 school-approved teams nationwide. The expansion of the league allows local groups, along with youth organizations such as 4-H, FFA, or scouting troops to participate in a nationwide clay target shooting sports program without any additional requirements beyond having five athletes, an available shooting range, and a certified coach. Additionally, non-school-affiliated youth clay target shooting sports teams are now able to join the league.

Visit https://youthclub.usaclaytarget.com for more information.

WISCONSIN’S YOUTH DEER HUNT RUNS OCT. 10-11

Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin’s 2026 youth deer hunt runs from Saturday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 11. The youth hunt offers hunters 15 years old and younger the chance to learn hunting techniques and develop a connection to nature at a time when deer are less pressured than during the traditional nine-day gun season. Wisconsin residents and nonresidents may participate.

Youth hunters, with or without hunter education certification, are eligible to hunt while under the supervision of a mentor. For all hunters younger than 11 years old or hunters between ages 12-15 who have not completed hunter education, the mentor must be at least 18 years old, be a hunter education graduate, hold a current hunting license and always remain within arm’s reach of the youth hunter.

For hunters ages 12-15 who have completed hunter ed, the mentor must be at least 18 years old but does not need to be a hunter education graduate or a licensed hunter. The mentor must always be in both visual and voice contact with the youth hunter.