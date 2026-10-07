Iowa’s upland wildlife researcher Todd Bogenschutz receives career award

Des Moines, Iowa — Upland wildlife research biologist Todd Bogenschutz received a special recognition award for his career spent improving ecosystems and strengthening gamebird populations from The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies during its annual awards ceremony on Sept. 16, in Lancaster, Pa.

Bogenschutz was recognized for his tireless work to ensure the Farm Bill conservation programs would provide lasting benefits for upland habitats.

“His work has measurably improved Iowa’s habitat and gamebird populations at a landscape scale,” said Pete Hildreth, administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation-Recreation Division.

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Special Recognition Awards are given to an individual or group who have a distinguished record of accomplishment within the conservation community and in the advancement of the Association’s work. Bogenschutz was one of 13 individuals, one group, one state agency, and one private landowner recognized for their dedication to advancing fish and wildlife conservation.

The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies to advance sound, science-based management and conservation of fish and wildlife and their habitats in the public interest.