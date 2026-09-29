New York Mixed Bag: DEC, UFSWS to Hold Virtual Statewide Waterfowl Meeting

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife biologists will be holding a virtual meeting to share information with the public on a variety of regional and statewide waterfowl news and updates. The meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Topics will include highlights of wetland management; expected impoundment fall water level status; research programs at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuse and the Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma, and Braddock Bay Wildlife Management Areas; Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations; and, upcoming Waterfowl and Canada goose hunting seasons.

The meeting will be recorded and made available for registrants who are unable to attend the live event. For general questions, contact DEC’s Iroquois Wildlife field office at 585-948-5182.

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New York Lake Champlain Lampricide Treatments Begin on New York Tribs

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, with support from the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, has begun to apply lampricide to portions of six tributaries and three delta areas in New York. The treatments began Sept. 21 on the Saranac Rive and Delta, in Plattsburgh and will continue as follows: Ausable River/Delta, Oct. 2 and Oct. 4; Salmon River/Delta, Oct. 14-15; and, the Chazy River, Oct. 20. Treatment dates remain contingent upon weather, which may result in delays with short notice.

This marks the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative’s 37th season of sea lamprey control following over 100 successful treatments since they began in 1990. Temporary water-use advisories typically range between 2 and 8 days, depending on the local conditions at the time of treatment. The Department of Health recommends that the treated river and lake water not be used for drinking, swimming, fishing, irrigation, or livestock watering while advisories are in effect. The public can obtain up-to-date information on the treatment schedule, progress reports, water-use advisories, and general program information online at FWS.GOV/Champlainlamprey or by calling our toll-free number at 888-596-0611.

The 2025 annual land-locked Atlantic salmon and lake trout wounding assessment found an average of 22 sea lamprey wounds per 100 lake trout (management goal < 25), and 7 per 100 Atlantic salmon (management goal <15). These are the lowest combination of wounding rates the program has achieved in its history. These reductions highlight the ability of the control program to substantially reduce the sea lamprey population and heir effects on host species’ populations.

DEC Welcomes Art and Photos for Annual Arbor Day Contest

Albany — DEC has once again launched its annual Arbor Day Poster contest, encouraging photographers and artists of all ages to submit images that capture the power and beauty of trees. The winning poster is released annually by DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program to celebrate and recognize the benefits of trees to people, nature, and the environment.

Submissions should reflect this year’s theme, “Trees for Vibrant Communities,” expressing the importance of trees in building resilient, healthy, and livable communities, through original photos or artwork. DEC will accept submissions on behalf of the New York State Arbor Day Committee through Nov. 10. The winning image will be featured on the 2027 Arbor Day poster, which is distributed across the state for Arbor Day celebrations, the New York State Fair, schools, libraries, local conservation councils, and other events.

For more information, email arborday@dec.ny.gov.

DEC Holding 39th Annual Long Island Youth Waterfowl Program

Calverton, N.Y. — The sign-up period for DEC’s 29th annual Youth Waterfowl Program for young hunters on Long Island ages 12 to 15 has begun. Young waterfowl hunters can take advantage of a free instructional day at the at Peconic River Sportsman’s Club on Oct. 17 and go afield at Hubbard County Park on Nov 7.

DEC collaborates with several partners to help junior hunters prepare for and participate in Youth Waterfowl Days. The program includes instruction in hunting ethics and regulations; waterfowl identification; firearms safety; retriever and decoy use; cold water survival and boating safety; and trap shooting. Since its inception in 1998, the Long Island Youth Waterfowl Program has trained approximately 650 young waterfowl hunters.

Participants must be 12 to 15 years of age by Nov. 7, possess a junior (small game) hunting license, and be registered with the Harvest Information Program. For more information, call 631-444-0255 or email R1SportsmanEducation@dec.ny.gov. Applications are due by Oct. 9.

Public Comment Period Extended for Proposed Repeal of Federal Roadless Rule

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the public comment period for the proposed rule and environmental study repealing the national 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

The proposed rule, which would remove protections against logging and associated road-building from nearly 45 million acres nationwide, was filed on Aug. 18. The original comment period was scheduled to close on Sept. 21 but has been extended by 15 days, through Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Public comments are being accepted at regulations.gov. The administration has not announced any public meetings. Learn more via the Take Action page at www.backcountryhunters.org.