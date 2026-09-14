Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

SEPT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Berlin Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Knuth Brewing Company, 230 Watson Street, Ripon, Josh Nigbor, 920-896-5223, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Phelps Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70, St. Germain, Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Roche-A-Cri Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, 2248 Hwy. 13, Adams, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Sparta/Melrose/Mindoro Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Log Cabin, N4697 Hwy. 162, Bangor, Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Woodeye’s Bar and Grill, 700 West Main Street, Winneconne, Jodi Vandermolen, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Northwest Wisconsin Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center, 802 First Street, Shell Lake, Dave Zaloudek, 715-520-7408, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Langlade County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo, Kris Lehman, 715-350-9169, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Marathon Area Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 Hwy. 29, Marathon City, Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Iowa County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Erik Miller, 608-574-4119, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Youth Shooting Sports banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 Hwy. 101, Florence, Greg Scott, 651-399-9710, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Kewaunee County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, E896 Hwy. N, Luxemburg, Denny Shimanek, 920-255-1664, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Jay Newton, WTU field director, 920-960-9594, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 22: Merrill Area Chapter of DU, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Veteran’s Post 601, Johnson Street, Merrill, Bill Bialecki, WTU field director, 715-409-6214.

NOV. 5: Fox River Valley Chapter of DU banquet, 5:30 p.m., Van Abel’s of Hollandtown, 8108 Hwy. D, Kaukauna, Nate Roberts, 920-284-3370.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Flambeau Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Hwy. 13, Fifield, Dianna Schultz, 715-661-2562 , or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 5: Whitetails Unlimited hunter appreciation banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Cross, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Life member banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION

AAW OA4A Learn to Trap and Furbearers with DNR at Blackhawk Lake, Sept. 18: Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy BH, Highland, 4-8 p.m., call Monica Spaeni, 608-886-9388 or AccessAbilityWi.org.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or go to wiocc.com.

Pheasants Forever Washington/Ozaukee County Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 16: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozaukee Fish and Game, N5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Call Jeff Stolen, 414-840-5344.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar PO Box 47012 Plymouth, MN 55447-0012

Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club 3D Outdoor Archery Breakfast Shoot: July 26, 6 a.m. to noon, Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club, 27021 85th Street, Salem, Martin Daniels, 262-537-2738.

Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club Open 3D Shoot: Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club, 27021 85th Street, Salem, Martin Daniels, 262-537-2738.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

47th annual Indian Artifact Show, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Badger State Archaeological Society, Monticello High School gym, 334 South Main Street, Monticello, Steve and Janet Gobeli, 608-371-3040.

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Dec. 11-13: Event held at the EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. Hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, go to https://icefishexpo.com/

SPECIAL EVENTS

2026 Iowa County and Access Ability Wisconsin Learn-to-Trap Event with the DNR, Sept. 18-19: Sept. 18, at the Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area 4-8 p.m., and 10-11:30 a.m. the following day, Sept. 19, to complete the second part of the workshop. All ages and abilities welcome. Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

Access Ability Wisconsin Family Adventure Day 12th anniversary, Sept. 19: Art in the park, shore fishing, adaptive kayaking workshop, furbearers station, test drive or hike with an outdoor wheelchair, and more. Food trucks and raffles. Noon to 4 p.m., Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

Sheboygan/Manitowoc Pheasants Forever Brat Fry/50 Lewis Shoot, Sept. 19-20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12720 Hwy. K, Reedsville, Gary Axlen, 920-912-9030.

MEETINGS

Access Ability Wisconsin: First Wednesday of every month, virtual meeting, 6-7:15 p.m., call Monica Spaeni, 608-886-9388 or Access-AbilityWi.org.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Larry Lewis, 920-251-2165.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226. Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m., 7227 Sandy Hill Lane, Two Rivers, call 920-717-2402.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, Joe’s “K” Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave., Cudahy. Call Bob Wincek, 414-217-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 6 p.m., New Berlin VFW #5716 on first and third Tuesday of every month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call Don Marshall, 262-717-5449.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister, 262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Grainger’s Pub, Milwaukee. Call Gene O’Kelly, 414 526 2719.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.