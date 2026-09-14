Commentary: Help transform the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame has launched a transformation era under the guidance of a newly formed Advisory Committee tasked with restructuring and resurrecting the institution to its rightful prominence.

Composed entirely of venerated Hall of Fame members, the board includes me and my brother, Paul Thorne, promoter Chip Leer, marketing strategist Scott Bonnema, and television host Jon Thelen. Together, this group is charting a course to preserve the state’s storied angling heritage while casting a bright line into the future of youth education through its historical successes both on the water and in business.