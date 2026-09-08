North America’s breeding duck population dropped again this spring with mallard and blue-wing teal falling to their lowest level since 1993. Here’s what the federal survey numbers might mean for Minnesota hunters.
MN Daily Update: Mallards and teal at lowest levels since 1993 in federal survey
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WI Daily Update: Mallards and teal at lowest levels since 1993 in federal survey
North America’s breeding duck population dropped again this spring with mallard and blue-wing teal falling to their lowest level since