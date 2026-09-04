Steve Piatt: Planning – and shooting – for success this hunting season

It happens every year, usually when the calendar turns to August. I suddenly realize I haven’t done nearly enough fishing this summer; that both the dogs and I need to get in shape for the hunting season; and it’s time to shoot something – rifle, crossbow, shotgun – as often as possible over the next couple months.

Summer tends to blitz its way into fall around here, and while this year did, in fact, involve some Lake Erie walleye, Lake Ontario salmon, and plenty of camping, I’m embarrassed to say that we haven’t hit the Susquehanna River for smallmouth even though it’s a half-mile away.

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