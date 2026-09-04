Cocaine found after boats collide on Pennsylvania’s Sayers Lake

A 20-year-old, Westbury, New York, man is due in court Oct. 14, following his arrest for possession of cocaine and other violations at Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir, as outlined in a criminal complaint by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.
Sebastiano Mario Abbatiello, the brother of the alleged kingpin of a cocaine-trafficking ring based in fraternity houses in State College, was arrested by state waterways conservation officers during a July 10 boating incident at the Bald Eagle State Park lake in Centre County.