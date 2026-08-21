Sweeping changes to Pennsylvania elk hunts include revamped zones, rifle rut opportunity

Archery elk season begins in just two weeks, and for the first time in over 10 years the Pennsylvania Game Commission has redrawn the elk hunt zones.

In addition, this fall’s seasons split the regular (rifle) elk hunting season into two separate parts, Oct. 3-11 and Oct. 31-Nov. 8 – with the new session added earlier, while the elk are still in the rut. There are also 15 additional bull elk tags offered for this fall. Combined, these three changes make up the greatest change in Pennsylvania elk hunting since the modern-day elk season began.

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