Ohio Division of Wildlife invests in deer donation program

With Ohio’s deer herd growing faster than hunters, coyotes, and automobiles are removing them, more nuisance complaints are being submitted to the Ohio Division of Wildlife for the agency to address.

The spread of diseases, habitat damage, and slower growth rates are also more likely to occur when animals are subjected to overcrowding. To this end, the Division of Wildlife is stepping up its efforts to encourage and assist hunters with “doe-nating” harvested deer to those in need of this valuable, nutritious, and welcomed protein via the agency’s Field-to-Food- Bank program.