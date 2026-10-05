Major renovations to dam at Cowan Lake will impact Ohio outdoor users

One of the most popular lakes in southwest Ohio is facing some major changes. The changes will affect the many fishermen, bass tournaments, kayakers, and sailing clubs that call Cowan Lake their home waters.

ODNR will begin a major spillway rehabilitation this fall, which requires lowering the lake 13.5 feet starting Nov. 1. There have been various repairs made to the dam in the last couple of decades. Now, the time has come for the aging dam to be completely renovated as it is now deemed unsafe, according to the ODNR.