Pennsylvania Game agency approves variety of real estate deals

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania game commissioners, at their recent quarterly meeting here, approved the following land donations, acquisitions, exchanges and oil, gas and mineral rights agreements:

Donations



• Stanley Drabick and Sally Drabick offered 1 +/- acre of land in Eulalia Township, Potter County, adjoining State Game Land 59. This acquisition will provide access to the southern portion of the existing game land. Additionally, it will protect a stream corridor and ensure continued public access to the Allegheny River.

• The Department of Environmental Protection offered 346 +/- acres of land in Bern Township, Berks County, near State Game Land 280. This acquisition serves to increase hunting and trapping access for over 1,500,000 people who live within 30 miles of this property.These parcels also provide an important wildlife travel corridor along the Schuylkill River. Access is from Cross Keys Road, Rickenbach Road and Marina Lane.

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Acquisitions

• Northern Allegheny Conservation Association offered 44 +/- acres of land in Pine Grove Township, Warren County, adjoining State Game Land 282.

• This acquisition lies within Akeley Swamp, a Natural Heritage Area and Important Bird Area that supports an abundance of breeding and migratory wetland and grassland bird species, including the Virginia Rail, a Pennsylvania bird species of special concern. Access is through existing State Game Land 282.

• JKLM Energy, LLC. offered 224 +/- acres of land partly in Catherine Township, Blair County and partly in Morris and Porter Townships, Huntingdon County, adjoining State Game Land 118.The property is to be managed for the primary benefit of the Indiana bat in accordance with an Indiana bat management plan developed cooperatively by the commission and the U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service. Access is from state Route 22. The Indiana bat is a federal and state-listed endangered species.

Exchanges

• Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department of Conneaut Lake Borough and Sadsbury Township offered to participate in an exchange of 0.13+/- acres in Sadsbury Township, Crawford County, being a part of State Game Land 213, for 36 +/- acres of land in Summit Township, Erie County, adjoining State Game Land 109.The parcel improves property integrity and manageability by being an indenture to the existing game land. This exchange will expand woodcock management opportunities. Access is from state Route 97.

• Elk County ATV Riders offered to participate in an exchange of 22.4 +/- acres in Jay Township, Elk County, being a part of State Game Land 338 for 42 +/- acres of land in Jay Township, Elk County, adjoining State Game Land 338.This exchange will remove an ATV trail from the existing game land while improving access to another portion of State Game Land 338. Access is from Cleveland Street.

• Michael DeLullo and Ashley Delullo offered 27 +/- acres of land in Jay Township, Elk County, adjoining State Game Land 338, to the Commission in exchange for 27 +/- acres of State Game Land 338 in Jay Township, Elk County.This exchange will provide better hunter access and usage as the portion being exchanged is prone to ATV use and is relatively inaccessible. Access is from McClintick and Smith Hill Road.

Rights-of-Way

• Red Bend Hunting and Fishing Club and Fugavie Hunting Club offered to donate a 30-foot-wide right-of-way along a total of 218 +/- feet of existing road into State Game Land 114 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. This right-of-way will connect two areas of State Game Land 114, providing vehicular access for the commission, its agents and contractors, as well as pedestrian access for lawful game land users coming from the private State Game Land Road.

• The Dwight Lewis Testamentary Business Asset Marital Trust (Lewis Trust) offered to donate a 40-foot-wide right-of-way along 2,717 +/- feet of existing road into State Game Land 134 in Hillsgrove Township, Sullivan County.The Lewis Trust also offered to donate rights for the commission to construct, operate and maintain a parking lot up to 0.20 acre in size. This right-of-way will provide vehicular access for the commission, its agents and contractors, and lawful game land users coming from Norton Road (T-351). The parking lot will allow the agency to seasonally manage vehicular access by lawful game land users.

• Robert Evans offered a 30-foot-wide right-of-way along 104 +/- feet of existing road into State Game Land 193 in Union Township, Union County.This right-of-way will provide vehicular access to this portion of State Game Land 193 for the commission, its agents and contractors, as well as pedestrian access for lawful game land users coming from Supplee Mill Road (T-458).

• Land Management Systems, Inc. offered a 50-foot-wide right-of-way along 3,208 +/- feet of existing access road into State Game Land 61 in Liberty Township, McKean County.This right-of-way will provide vehicular access to this portion of State Game Land 61 for the commission, its agents and contractors, and lawful game land users coming from Skinner Creek Road (T-489).

Coal Refuse Reclamation Agreements



• Robindale Energy Services, Inc. of Armagh, requested an agreement to mine and remove economically recoverable coal refuse material from four abandoned coal refuse piles within approximately 27 +/- acres including support area of State Game Land 276. The commission owns the surface and surface support rights and coal refuse conveyed with the property. The coal refuse removal and reclamation will occur within an overall larger project area under development with the state Department of Environmental Protection-Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation to eliminate additional abandoned mine land features and reclaim abandoned mine lands.Removal of the coal refuse will result in restored wildlife habitat and improved water quality in Blacklick Creek.

• A floodplain restoration project along the Schuylkill River is being completed by the Schuylkill Conservation District in cooperation with Schuylkill Headwaters Association and the commission within approximately 40 +/- acres including a support area of State Game Land 286.The project scope includes the removal of approximately 247,000 cubic yards of coal silt from past river dredging and on-site processing, the reclamation of an approximate 21-acre abandoned coal silt settling dam, and the reconnection and creation of approximately 19 acres of floodplain wetlands, wetlands fringe, and riparian buffer areas.The project is being funded by a federal grant awarded to the conservation district through the state Department of Environmental Protection-Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation abandoned mine lands and abandoned mine drainage grant program. The commission owns the surface and surface support rights, and coal refuse conveyed with the property. The project is in the pre-construction phase and the conservation district expects to issue a request for proposal for a construction contractor.The commission will then enter into an agreement with an operator to account for, transport, and sell the coal refuse material. All proceeds from the sale of coal refuse will be deposited into the Game Fund.Additional value will be realized through reclamation of an abandoned mine land feature, restoration and creation of quality wildlife habitat, and improved recreation. Mining will be regulated by the commonwealth’s mining regulations.