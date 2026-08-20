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Iowa’s Welch Lake Complex a key protector of West Okoboji Lake

Two adult trumpeter swans keep a watchful eye as their two young cygnets swim near the safety of the shoreline vegetation on the Welch Lake complex. The Welch Lake complex was one area during the early years of the trumpeter swan restoration to see swans successfully nest. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR)

For the past three decades, the 1,475-acre Welch Lake complex has been protecting the water quality of Iowa’s highest profile lake – West Okoboji Lake – by filtering 16% of its watershed through 56 natural and restored wetlands that stretch 2-1/2 miles northwest of Hwy. 9.

A major restoration was completed in the early 2000s, followed by another large wetland enhancement project, in 2019. The wetlands collect sediment and reduce nutrients before water enters the north end of West Okoboji Lake.

“It is instrumental in its placement and benefits from a water quality standpoint, plus all of the hunting benefits,” said Chris La Rue, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Great Lakes Unit. “To this day, it’s one of the top water quality projects in the state.”

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Those benefits will be expanded later this fall, when another 20 acres of wetlands will be restored on the northwest side of the complex and the remaining uplands will be converted to a high diversity native prairie along Hwy. 86.

“As soon as the beans are out, we’ll begin adding berms for the four additional wetlands on this parcel,” he said. “It’s so important for water quality and migratory bird habitat.”

Welch Lake wetlands and prairies are also one of the top pheasant and waterfowl hunting spots in Dickinson County. With much of his five-county wildlife unit in Iowa’s pheasant belt and shallow lakes region, La Rue gets a lot of calls with hunting questions.

“Hunters will ask ‘where do you recommend for waterfowl hunting?’ and I tell them about the excellent walking hunting opportunities at Welch Lake. Diving ducks use it during the migration. We’ll see 20-30 vehicles in the parking areas during the opener,” he said.

The Welch Lake complex was one area during the early years of the trumpeter swan restoration to see swans successfully nest. Visible from Hwy. 9 on this late July morning, two adult swans were keeping a watchful eye as their two young cygnets swam near the safety of the shoreline vegetation.

The Welch Lake complex is also part of the Cayler Prairie Bird Conservation Area, dedicated in 2011, for its quality habitat supporting grassland and wetland birds.

It’s a popular spot for dove hunting, and provides paddlers an opportunity for a serene trip on one its many wetlands.

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