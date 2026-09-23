Mixed conditions, but more ducks greet Minnesota’s opener this Saturday

The traditional Minnesota duck season opens 30 minutes before sunrise this Saturday, Sept. 26, and Jerry Christopherson, of Heron Lake in southwest Minnesota, will be in the marsh, boom stick in tow.

Christopherson, 83, who has hunted the celebrated waterfowling lake since he was a boy, is a member of Duck Inn, a longtime North Heron Lake duck club – a club that, just two years ago, was completely flooded out in the spring, then gutted and more or less refurbished by the opener. “I haven’t missed too many openers over the decades,” said Christopherson.