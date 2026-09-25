Lake of the Woods fall fishing is on fire. Prepare now to bowhunt the rut. Expert tips for recovering a wounded deer. Jeff reports on the final MWC qualifying tournament of the season on Cass Lake. Dan reports on his trip to Ballard’s Black Island on Lake of the Woods and heads to the Chippewa Flowage for the Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championship.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2139
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