Steve Pollick: Ohio summer welcomes burst of fireflies

Welcome to Summer, season of the “Silent Light,” to play on the name of the classic Christmas hymn.

The Silent Light I’m talking about here comes from fireflies, those magical, marvelous, winged beetles that noiselessly light up summer nights with green flashes. Lightning without thunder. Here on Froggy Bottom this year, I spied the first fireflies at dusk during evenings the last week of May. Now my bottomland is a nightly star-twinkling treat with hundreds of them emitting the blinks of distinctive light.