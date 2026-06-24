Minnesota Mixed Bag: Comment now on Crissy Lake Dam modifications proposal

St. Paul, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR is accepting comments through Tuesday, July 15 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a multi-component project, proposed by the Pomme de Terre River Association, to restore the hydrology and natural habitats of the Pomme de Terre River through Crissy Lake in the city of Morris.

Project components include removal of the Crissy Lake Dam, installation of two rock arch rapids to replace the existing structure, and channel restoration extending from the existing dam to the upstream end of Crissy Lake.

The EAW was published in the June 16 edition of the EQB Monitor.

A 30-day public review and comment period will be open from June 16 to July 15. The EAW is available on the Crissy Lake Dam Modifications project page. A hard copy of the EAW can be requested by calling 651-259-5101.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

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Outdoor Insights: Looking into Minnesota’s elk issues

Research harnesses nature to battle invasive plants in Minnesota

MINNESOTA LOONS AND LAKES FESTIVAL IN CROSSLAKE THIS WEEKEND

Crosslake, Minn. — The National Loon Center invites residents and visitors to celebrate Minnesota’s loons, lakes and natural environment during the third annual Minnesota Loons & Lakes Festival, Friday and Saturday, June 26–27, 2026, in Crosslake.

The free, family-friendly festival features two days of outdoor recreation, wildlife education, conservation activities, food, music, and opportunities to experience the lakes and natural areas around Crosslake. For details, visit www.nationallooncenter.org or follow the National Loon Center on social media.

FEDERAL AND REMINGTON AWARDED ALL FOUR CATEGORIES OF FBI AMMO CONTRACT

Anoka, Minn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently awarded Federal and Remington Ammunition – both part of The Kinetic Group – one of the largest law enforcement contracts in TKG’s history. The contract is valued at $77.4 million. Federal was chosen as the sole supplier in all four of the rifle product categories including Duty, Training Reduced Lead, Non-Jacketed and Jacketed Frangible ammunition. Remington, along with additional technology from HEVI, paired to provide the fourth product category in Jacketed Frangible ammo. Delivery is expected to begin in 2026.

“This is a tremendous honor for our company. All our brands are humbled and excited to build and deliver ammunition to the FBI. It is one of the most prestigious contracts ever awarded in our long-established company history,” said CEO Jason Vanderbrink.

For more information on all Federal products or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

BENEFIT TO SUPPORT TOM KATT ON JUNE 28

Little Canada, Minn. — Friends and family of Tom Katt, the original rowdy cowboy, are holding a benefit for him at the Hoggsbreath Bar and Grill, on Sunday, June 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Katt, a longtime music promoter and frequent Outdoor News booth staffer at regional sportshows, is battling throat cancer. All proceeds will benefit Tom and his family to help cover medical expenses during his fight.

The Hoggsbreath is located at 2504 Rice St., Little Canada. Tickets are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the event. For more information on the benefit or to support Katt, visit Katt’s GoFundMe page, or contact Shayne at 651-335-6607 or Corrina at 612-601-5776.

NEW ROUND GOBY RULE IN EFFECT ON WISCONSIN’S WINNEBAGO SYSTEM

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board recently approved an emergency Wisconsin DNR rule regarding the capture and take of the invasive round goby in the Winnebago System in southeast Wisconsin. A round goby from Lake Winnebago was first reported by an angler and confirmed by Oshkosh DNR staff on June 2, 2025, and additional gobies have been caught and reported by anglers since this initial capture.

The new emergency rule will allow anglers in the Winnebago System waters to keep in their possession any harvested round gobies provided that the fish are eviscerated, decapitated or had their gills removed. Since a round goby population has not been established in these waters, angler harvest and reporting of all gobies taken will serve as a critical tool for tracking the presence of round gobies in the Winnebago System. The rule will be in effect through Nov. 16.