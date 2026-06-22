New York Mixed Bag: New York’s Free Summer Fishing Days are June 27-28

Albany — New Yorkers, and those visiting New York State, are reminded that New York’s annual summer free fishing days are June 27-28. During this time anyone can fish in New York for free – no freshwater fishing license is required. Future free fishing days are Sept. 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day).

B.A.S.S., Pro Football Hall Of Fame Bringing Pro-Am Event To The St. Lawrence River

Clayton, N.Y. — B.A.S.S. and the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced a partnership that will bring the inaugural Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am to the St. Lawrence River on Monday, Aug. 31. The single day event will be based in Clayton, in the 1000 Islands region, and will pair Pro Football Hall of Fame members with Bassmaster Elite Series anglers for a one-day tournament. An expo and afternoon weigh-in celebration will feature Hall of Fame football legends and Elite series anglers alike.

NFL Hall of Famers who are scheduled to participate in the Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am are Rondé Barber, Robert Brazile, Cris Carter, Rickey Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Steve Largent, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, John Randle, Warren Sapp, Joe Thomas and Kellen Winslow.

The partnership will extend beyond the Pro-Am tournament itself. B.A.S.S. will have a major presence during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5-9.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

R3 initiatives drive New York’s updated pheasant plan

Solar project approved near New York’s Washington County Wildlife Management Area

New York DEC adopts antlerless deer proposals, including earn-a-second-buck program

Oaks Benefit From Forest Management Project at Lafayetteville Multiple Use Area

Minan, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has begun a forest management project on the 715-acre Lafayetteville Multiple Use Area in the Town of Milan, Dutchess County. The project will improve forest health and resilience on approximately 92 acres with the goal of altering the property’s composition of tree species over the long term to favor oak, a keystone species, while removing unhealthy trees. The MUA offers large undeveloped areas well suited for hiking and nature viewing and is a popular destination for hunting. The five-acre Wilbur Pond is open to fishing and paddling.

DEC is thinning the MUA’s tree canopy to approximately 50% cover to deliver sunlight to oak seedlings already growing in the understory. Trees slated for removal include fast-growing species such as birch, maple, and ironwood that are currently out-competing young oaks, as well as dead or dying trees impacted by recent droughts and the invasive forest pest, spongy moth. This reduction of competing tree species and a resulting increase in sunlight reaching the forest floor will help boost the existing oak regeneration to out-compete less desirable species.

The healthiest oaks will remain as shelter and seed sources for the next generation. Downed branches and woody debris will be left on-site to create dense young forest cover that provides critical habitat for native wildlife and Species of Greatest Conservation Need, including the New England Cottontail. The harvest will be conducted by Trained Logger Certified loggers and follows the Strategic Plan for State Forest Management, a science-based blueprint that guides the management decisions of the state’s almost 830,000 acres of State Forests, Multiple Use Areas, Unique Areas, and State Nature and Historical Preserves.

Butterfield Lake Boat Launch In Jefferson County Closed Through Early Fall

Alexandria, N.Y. — DEC recently announced the temporary closure of the Butterfield Lake Boat Launch and Fishing Access Site located in the Town of Alexandria, Jefferson County, for major site improvements and boat launch ramp replacement designed to make the launch safer and more functional. The project began June 8, and continues through early fall. The entire site will be closed to public access for the duration of the project, including the launch ramp and parking area. DEC encourages visitors to plan accordingly due to lack of access to the entire site.

Improvements to the site include a new concrete ramp and abutment with a floating dock, parking area improvements, and shoreline stabilization around the ramp. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant features will be added, including pavement with striping that includes compliant van and vehicle-with-trailer parking spaces, access aisles, and a port-a-john.

Registration Open For Adirondack/N.Y. Loon Census July 18

Saranac Lake, N.Y. — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation’s annual Adirondack Loon Census, which now encompasses all of New York, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Since 2001, the census has involved volunteer surveyors, including anglers, observing common loons on a chosen body of water for just one hour. It takes place annually on the third Saturday in July. The census provides a “snapshot” of the breeding loon population in the state.

Results, gathered over time, provide valuable information regarding the status and trends of New York’s summer loon population, and the ecosystems of the waters they inhabit.

The data provides an annual “snapshot” of the breeding loon population in the state. Results of the census over time provide valuable information regarding the status and trends in New York’s summer loon population. People all across the state are invited to participate and submit their observations from any lake in New York. For more information, or to sign up for a lake, visit: www.adkloon.org.