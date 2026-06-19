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Sandhill learn-to-hunt deer hunt applications due July 1

The deadline to apply for the 2026 Sandhill Wildlife Area learn-to-hunt deer workshop is July 1. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR)

Babcock, Wis. — Anyone age 12 and older interested in learning to hunt deer may apply by July 1 for the annual  Sandhill Wildlife Area’s learn-to-hunt workshop.

Those drawn for the workshop will then be eligible for a two-day early November deer hunt within the Sandhill Wildlife Area.

The workshop combines classroom instruction and outdoor training with a mentored deer hunt on thousands of acres of intensively managed publicly-owned wildlife area. This unique opportunity will provide eligible hunters an educational experience while achieving deer management objectives within the 9,150-acre property near Babcock in Wood County.

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The youth and adult workshops cover deer biology and management, hunting rules and regulations, ethical hunter behavior, basic firearm safety and practice and firing a rifle.

“Even with the mid-March blizzard, the winter of 2025-26 was the twelfth consecutive mild winter, according to the Winter Severity Index at Sandhill. April rains have also sped the green-up by about a week compared to last year, leading to favorable predictions of fawn recruitment,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR wildlife biologist at Sandhill.

The program is open to young hunters (ages 12-15) and adults (age 16 and older) who do not have previous experience hunting deer with a firearm. Registration fees for the program are waived this year because private donations were made as a memorial for Nicholas Jongebloed. In-person workshop dates for this year are Aug. 19-22. All participants (and mentors) are required to attend one of the workshops.

The program will culminate with a two-day hunt on Nov. 7-8 at Sandhill Wildlife Area. All participants must complete a hunter education course before the hunt. Applications may be made through the DNR’s website.

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