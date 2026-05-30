Gretchen Steele: Reviewing the new ‘Field Guide to Illinois Mammals’

There is something deeply satisfying about a field guide that feels as though it belongs in the glove box of a pickup truck, tucked beside a pair of binoculars, coffee-stained from use, and carried often enough that the corners soften with time.

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