Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift for the dad that loves the outdoors? Start here

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Impervious to a “honey do” list, Father’s Day is the perfect time for Dad to park the mower and hop in the boat, pitch a tent, or open up some cool gifts for the outdoors that he either doesn’t have, or need major upgrading.

Outdoor News has options below that are sure to please him before he fires up the grill.

PEET DRYER

Wet boots don’t just ruin a hunt – they make Dad unbearable to live with. The PEET M-97 Original Shoe/Boot Dryer solves that problem quietly and completely, using gentle convection heat to dry footwear overnight. He can leave it running 24/7 without a second thought – boots come out dry, odor-free, and ready to go the moment he slips out the door.

It’s not just for hunting, either. After a soggy soccer game with the grandkids or a long day on the job, the PEET Original Shoe/Boot Dryer keeps every pair of boots and shoes in the house fresh and ready. And for the waterfowler or fly fisherman on your list, let the PEET Original Wader Dryer tackle waders too — because even the best waders trap sweat from the inside out, and nobody wants to pull on a damp pair at 4 a.m. Made in St. Maries, Idaho, USA.

PEETDRYER.COM

RETAY

Retay has released the Asend Rimfire, which is engineered for the discerning marksman who demands out-of-the-box accuracy at an affordable price (just like Dad likes).

By merging Retay’s legendary “Deep Bore Drilling” technology with a modular, modern chassis and furniture system, the Asend is poised to become a new standard for hunters and long-range enthusiasts alike. The Hunter model is available in classic walnut, and the Sporter model is available in synthetic stock with a 10-round rotary magazine, which is compatible with the Ruger 10/22 magazine.

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RETAYUSA.COM

POCLINK

Just in time for Dad’s trips to Canada, “Up North” or maybe even a sports event that doesn’t have solid WiFi, Poclink, a U.S.-based communication technology company, is redefining what a two-way radio can do.

The POC-1 series ditches the range limitations and dead zones of traditional walkie-talkies by running push-to-talk communication over LTE cellular networks – delivering instant, crystal-clear team communication with virtually no distance limit. Instead of transmitting radio waves between devices, Poclink routes communication through the LTE cellular network.

One button, and Dad’s voice reaches the whole crew instantly. Whether they’re 500 feet or 500 miles apart, Mom always knows he’s safe. There is no FCC license required and it works in 80+ countries where LTE is available with no monthly fee.

POCLINK.COM

ST. CROIX ROD

When it comes to being a good father, your dad can crush it with the new, premium St. Croix GXR Crush Combos. A limited offering from St. Croix, all-new GXR Crush Combos are conceived and crafted to help any angler level-up their fishing experiences with St. Croix performance and SEVI- IN reliability.

Available in ultra-versatile 7’ medium power, fast action configurations in both spinning and casting.

STCROIXRODS.COM

REMINGTON

The 2026 King of the Mountain Bullet Knife is the first fixed blade in the Remington Bullet Knife series and is built to feel as good in the field as it looks in Dad’s collection.

It features a fixed 440A stainless blade, an authentic stag bone handle, and the unmistakable inlaid Bullet shield. Each knife is hand-honed and hand-stropped at the factory and includes a genuine leather sheath for product protection and ready-to-use carry.

With a 3-1⁄2-inch blade length and an 8-1⁄16-inch overall length, this limited-edition knife is designed to be used, displayed, and passed down for generations.



REMINGTON.COM

SPYPOINT

Spypoint debuts the FLEX-M2 cellular trail camera that proves you don’t have to pay top dollar to get top performance, delivering 32MP photos, 1080p videos with sound, and features that punch well above its price tag.

The FLEX-M2 is built tough with a compact, weather-resistant design and enhanced latch mechanism, and provides flexible capture options including multishot, time-lapse, and timelapse+. With a 0.4-second trigger speed and 90-foot flash and detection ranges, hunters can count on it for consistent performance in the field.

SPYPOINT.COM

PLANO OUTDOORS

The Plano GoNow Storage Boxes are built to keep outdoor gear organized, protected, and ready for the next adventure. Available in Small and Large sizes, the rugged boxes feature weatherproof construction, a dual-hinge lid for quick access or full removal, and a removable internal tray with customizable dividers to keep essential gear within reach.

Integrated Quicklink attachment points allow users to expand functionality with modular accessories tailored to hunting, fishing, camping, and more.

PLANOOUTDOORS.COM

ABU GARCIA

The Abu Garcia Revo SX VoltIQ takes casting performance to the next level with the all-new VoltIQ Electronic Casting System, which automatically adjusts braking in real time based on spool speed.

With 10 adjustable settings, anglers can easily fine-tune their cast for any technique or condition – whether they’re bombing long casts or dialing in control around cover. Built on the trusted Revo SX platform, it combines advanced technology with a lightweight, durable design to help reduce backlashes and improve overall casting efficiency, giving Dad more confidence (and less backlash swearing) on every cast.

ABUGARCIA.COM

EGO

The EGO Kryptek Tactical Tackle Box Backpack will give you an aggressive look on and off the water.

The product features multiple storage pockets, laser-cut molle loops for external tool management, Kryptek camo technology, and four clear tackle trays. Constructed with extra durable 1000 denier nylon fabric and PVC coated backing for a measure of water resistance, these bags will endure the toughest conditions on and off the water.

EGOFISHING.COM

OUTDOOR NEWS

While gear is awesome, knowledge is king, and Outdoor News can provide that between our news, features, lake maps, digital options and more. Give Dad a subscription or renew his current one and keep him dialed in on all the latest credible news and information that AI can’t touch.

OUTDOORNEWS.COM

FLAMBEAU

Flambeau’s “One Tough Son of a Gun” contoured, blow-molded rod storage tube makes the Bazuka rod storage tube virtually indestructible. Put it through the ringer – it won’t bend, crush or break.

Preserve and protect up to six rods with confidence. It telescopes from 73 to 102 inches and is lockable while meeting TSA air travel requirements.

FLAMBEAUOUTDOORS.COM

HUMMINBIRD

Upgrade the old’ man’s electronics with the XPLORE Series, which delivers lightning-fast performance and precision and is packed with the features he’ll love.

Locate fishing spots faster with built-in LakeMaster and CoastMaster charts. Manage up to 10,000 waypoints with custom colors and icons, seamlessly syncing them to your phone. Experience unmatched clarity below the surface with compatibility for top-tier sonar, including MEGA Live 2 forward-facing sonar.

Stay in control with One-Boat Network integration, effortlessly connecting to Minn Kota products for advanced GPS navigation and shallow water anchor deployment.

HUMMINBIRD.COM

FEDERAL

The Federal Fit Pursuit Rifle Case is designed to protect and transport modern rifles, including those equipped with suppressors.

This new adjustable fit scoped rifle case delivers an adaptable fit, suppressor protection, and other field-friendly features that help shooters stay organized and keep their gear protected at the range or in the field.

FEDERALPREMIUM.COM

MEC OUTDOORS

Reloading dad’s will love the MEC Outdoors Bar Stool for his reloading bench, bar, or man cave! Featuring a 360-degree vinyl padded seat, chrome finish legs, classic MEC colors and the perfect height of 30-inches.

MECOUTDOORS.COM

BEHR CLAW

The Behr Claw is a magnetic boat retrieval tool designed to safely and easily grab and attach your trailer winch hook without stepping into the water – perfect for keeping Dad dry and safe from slippery boat ramps.

Built with a solid aluminum magnetic head and extendable pole, it allows boaters to load from the dock, trailer, or inside the boat. It extends up to 7-foot, 6-inch for easy reach and eliminates fines and damage from power loading.

BEHRCLAW.COM

GRUNDÉNS

Retire Dad’s weather beater and upgrade to the Grunden’s Tourney Pro Jacket.

It delivers uncompromised, complete waterproof protection without sacrificing performance or price. Crafted with flexible 100% PU-coated polyester that moves with him and will not wet-out.

Fish slime, coffee, or blood slide right off, while integrated 3mm neoprene cuffs lock out water. Pit zips offer ventilation and easy access to bibs or waders, while a snag-free adjustable hood and Grundéns’ Storm Front Placket provide added defense when things get gnarly.

Don’t forget the matching bibs to keep his bottom half dry.

GRUNDENS.COM