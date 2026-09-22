Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

SEPT. 26: WTU Southwest Ohio Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., RSVP Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Road, Loveland. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 2: WTU Holmes County chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds – Harvest Ridge Building, 8882 State Route 39, Millersburg. For more info, call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 3: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Haden, 740-491-8672 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 9: WTU Maumee Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Road, Holland. For more info, call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 10: WTU Erie County/North Coast Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m., American Legion Post No. 83, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. For more info, call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 16: WTU Deer Creek chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., St. George Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. For more info, call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 17: WTU Big Walnut Creek chapter American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware. For more info, call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 30: WTU Magic City Second American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose, 250 31st St., Barberton. For more info, call Dale Farmer, 330-607-5317 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 31: WTU Mid-Ohio Valley chapter American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair building, 922 Front St., Marietta. For more info, call Jana or Brian Bauman, 740-706-0612 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 7: WTU Muskingum Valley chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Muskingum County Fairgrounds, Veterans Building, 1300 Pershing Road, Zanesville. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 14: WTU Mosquito Creek chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 State Route 7, Brookfield. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 20, 21: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, 23253 State Route 83 North, Coshocton. For more info, call Brian Henry, 614-679-3464 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 25: WTU Sugar Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. SW, Beach City. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 27: WTU Ashtabula County chapter Buck Fever Night, 4:30 p.m., Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson. For more info, call Dale Sunderlin, 440-466-2223 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 12: WTU Preble County chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 722 South Franklin Street, Eaton. For more info, call Walt Mitchell, 513-496-8160 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar Ohio Outdoor News, PO Box 1010 Delaware, OH 43015 or email to mmoore@outdoornews.com

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2. Championship, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Crystal Springs Bowhunters: 7988 Deerfiefld Ave., Canal Fulton. 3-D archery; Sunday shoots start in March, every third Sunday, registration 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday night fun shoots start in July, Labor Day shoot in September. For more info, call club president Tom Poorman, 330-209-8085.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Field and Stream Bowhunters: 11434 Township Highway 109, Van Buren. For more info, call John Fenimore, 419-957-8764. 3D shoots: May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 17. Registration 8 a.m. until noon.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: 2276 Seeman St. SW, Sparta. Shoots planned for April 12, May 2-3, June 6-7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, and Sept. 13. For more info, visit www.loneeaglebowmen.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744. Open to the public and crossbows welcome. Open to the public bale shoot nights, 4 p.m. until dark, starting April 1 through October.

Richland County Fish and Game Protective Association: Sporting clay shoots, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 4, April 19, May 2, May 17, June 6, June 21, July 11, July 19, Aug. 1, Aug. 16, Sept. 5, Sept. 20. 1360 Poth Road, Mansfield. For more info, call Misti Clark, 419-571-3408.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds, 5370 Erhart Road, Chatham, Medina Co. For more information, call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

SEPT. 26: Deer archery season opens.

NOV. 21: Youth deer gun season opens.

NOV. 22: Youth deer gun season closes.

NOV. 30: Deer gun season opens.

DEC. 6: Deer gun season closes.

DEC. 19: Bonus deer gun season opens.

DEC. 20: Bonus deer gun season closes.

JAN. 2, 2027: Deer muzzleloader opens.

JAN. 5, 2027: Deer muzzleloader closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Black River Game Club: 1st Tuesday of every month, North Park Community Center, 1229 Elm St., Grafton. For more info, call Steve Fedyk, 440-773-3769.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: Second Wednesday of every month. For more information, call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville.