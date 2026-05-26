Honeoye Lake: Little ‘Finger,’ big panfish in New York’s Ontario County

Honeoye Lake is one of the smallest – actually the second smallest – of the 11 Finger Lakes, but small is a relative term.

At 1,772 acres, the Ontario County water is big enough to attract the attention of serious anglers, for several reasons.

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