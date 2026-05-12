Bill upping size of otter, beaver traps advances in Illinois

Springfield — A measure backed by the Illinois Trappers Association aimed at increasing the size of foothold traps used for beavers and otters in the state was scheduled for a Second Reading after passing out of the House Agriculture and Conservation Committee by a unanimous vote May 5.

Senate Bill 3152 was initially filed with language that replaces the term “leghold” with the industry-standard “foothold” throughout the Illinois Wildlife Code. It also stipulated that “the diameter of traps shall be measured from the inside edges of the outer most portion of the jaws of the trap.”

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Filed by Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, the bill was amended before passing the Senate on April 16.

The amendment “increases the maximum allowable size for foothold traps used in water for beavers and otters from 7.5 inches to 8.5 inches.” The amendment also cleans up language to state that the diameter of traps “shall be measured from the inside edges of the outer most portion of the jaws of the trap perpendicular to the hinges or frame at the widest point.”